Area first responders recovered the body of a 47-year-old Midland man on Wednesday evening who went missing while kayaking on Lake Placid earlier in the afternoon.
Searchers found the body of Jason McCoy about 6:21 p.m. Wednesday, about five hours after he was reported missing, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Sgt. Kelly Mann said.
“Mr. Jason McCoy, 47, of Midland, Texas, was operating a kayak when he was seen by family members to go beneath the water’s surface; Mr. McCoy did not resurface,” Mann said.
Emergency crews helped try to find the man after his kayak capsized about 1:30 p.m. and he went under water near the 1100 block of Reiley Road, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Thomas Jones said.
Helping in the search were crews from the Seguin Fire Department, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Department, McQueeney Volunteer Fire Department, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, and Texas Department of Public Safety.
Officials believed McCoy was an experienced kayaker and swimmer, Jones said. He was not wearing a life jacket, he said.
The area where the man went under is between the RV park and Son’s Island on the lake.
Family members waited along the banks as the crews conducted a search. A man standing and awaiting any news with the family declined comment on family members’ behalf.
A dive team from New Braunfels Fire Department joined the search around 5 p.m. Wednesday and located McCoy’s body underwater about an hour and a half later, Mann said.
Justice of the Peace Pct. 4 Todd Friesenhahn pronounced McCoy dead and ordered an inquest into his cause of death.
“The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division initiated an investigation that is ongoing at the time of this release,” Mann said. “However, preliminary investigation appears the death of Mr. McCoy to be a tragic accident and not the result of criminal activity.”
