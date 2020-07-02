Organizers of an upcoming COVID-19 mobile testing site in Seguin said registration is closed because the list is full.
About 12:45 p.m. Thursday, Patrick Pinder, Guadalupe County emergency management coordinator, revealed that no new appointments would be taken as there was no availability left for testing.
“Our mobile testing site in Seguin scheduled for Starcke Park on July 3, 2020, is full,” he wrote in an email. “We will not be accepting any drive up people or anyone who is not already registered.
“If you do not have an appointment, you will not be tested.”
Pinder said Thursday that 500 people had signed up for testing to be done 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of River Drive East in Seguin.
The site was the second one scheduled for the week with the first held Wednesday. The Texas Department of State Health Services collaborated with the county to offer the COVID-19 testing sites, the fourth and fifth sites scheduled in the county.
The first three pop-up collection sites had tests performed on about 40 or 50 people each, authorities have said. Two of them took place in Schertz and one was in Seguin.
More recently, sites in Seguin had more than 250 people tested at one, about 450 another and 340 people this past Wednesday.
