After it sat dry longer than a year, officials opened the tap this week at the Seguin splash pad. However, water won’t flow for another season at the city’s Wave Pool.
Making way for summer fun, the splash pad is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day, Parks Director Jack Jones said.
“We opened it up Wednesday. We put it on Facebook,” he said. “It’s the first time it’s been open since the pandemic started last March.”
City officials decided again to forego opening the Wave Pool due to COVID-19 challenges and the impact of trying to hire staff during trying times, Jones said.
“The Wave Pool normally opens in May, Memorial Day weekend, and it closes in the middle of August,” he said. “You can’t find anybody to hardly work in restaurants, waiters, waitresses, dishwashers, cooks, things like that. We decided early on we’re going to see the same thing with our Wave Pool just because of the scare of the virus, the close contact of a lifeguard, and if there’s a rescue kind of thing.
“You have that dynamic of what’s going on.”
Lilliana Iglesias heard about the splash pad at Park West being open via the city’s Facebook post. She took her daughter for fun Friday afternoon.
Daughter 5-year-old Khalia Carter had a ball splashing around after going a whole summer away due to the closure, Iglesias “She was pretty sad. We used to live right around the corner,” Iglesias said. “She likes to be in water.”
City leaders decided in February or March the Wave Pool would remain closed, Jones said. That was because planning to open the Wave Pool starts months in advance and they foresaw trouble looming, he said.
COVID concerns were higher at the time, Jones said.
“The shots started coming to us in February,” he said. “The virus was surging again and we decided it was best to keep the Wave Pool closed for one more summer.”
As contagion and news of the virus began spreading early last year, Seguin barred use of playground equipment and other amenities at city parks. Then around June, then-Seguin Mayor Don Keil reopened most of the park features but left the splash pad and Wave Pool closed, Jones said.
Most recently, Mayor Donna Dodgen made the call to reopen the splash pad but keep the Wave Pool closed for various reasons, the parks director said.
“The mayor is in the healthcare field, she’s really concerned about public safety and worried about the spread of [COVID-19],” he said. “She’s concerned about people’s health and welfare. When she makes decisions about openings and closings, she has that in mind about public health safety.”
Iglesias said her family understands the health precautions. Though she and Khalia were at the park on Friday, they still remain vigilant in attempts to stay virus free, she said.
“We still don’t go out to eat and stuff,” Iglesias said. “I try to bring her to the park to be outside sometimes. She likes being outside.”
Leaving the Wave Pool closed gives city staff more opportunity to pay attention to the city amenity and determine how best to continue its use, Jones said.
They can look at the pay scale for employees at the Wave Pool, make improvements at the Wave Pool and prepare it for use next summer, he said. Then, hopefully with the pandemic in the rear view mirror, the city will be in a better position to reopen the Wave Pool and staff it better, Jones said.
For now, he chooses to look at the bright side and focus on what will be open for residents and visitors this year.
“The splash pad is opened up, kids are playing soccer, Little League is playing baseball and softball,” Jones said. “We’re kind of getting back to normal, somewhat. The virus is not behind us by any means. It’s still there. I like to say it’s still lurking out there. But with more people getting shots, people still wearing their masks and social distancing when you can indoors, those are the things to protect people from the virus, especially if they don’t have a shot.”
