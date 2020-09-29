Much of the country plans to fall in line with Texas when it comes to this year’s annual National Night Out celebrations.
People in different parts of the country typically participate in National Night Out activities earlier than Texans do. But the National Association of Town Watch, which started the NNO initiative, posted a statement on its website suggesting other state activities happen later than normal.
“The state of Texas and select areas celebrate the first Tuesday in October,” the National Association of Town Watch website read. “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are strongly recommending that all National Night Out 2020 areas celebrate on Oct. 6, the first Tuesday in October.”
Here in Seguin and Guadalupe County, top law enforcement leaders are taking different stances.
The city of Marion has had fewer than 20 cases of the disease, according to county records. And for that he is thankful, Mayor Victor Contreras said. But still, the city plans to forego National Night Out activities to keep the COVID numbers low.
“I talked to the police chief and the Lions Club that helps on that,” Contreras said. “They’re good postponing it.”
They postponement is until next year at this time, he said.
Participating in National Night Out events each year is one of the highlights for himself and his deputies, Guadalupe County Sheriff Arnold Zwicke said. It has always meant a lot to have partnerships with members of the community and county officials for the annual get-togethers, he said.
Sharing ideas and concerns, coming together to learn what everyone can do for everyone else in the spirit of the event highlighted why Guadalupe County is such a great place to live and work, Zwicke said.
But, concerns to maintain social distancing and continue to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus takes precedence this year, he said.
“Unfortunately, I believe it’s probably best with the coronavirus this year to unfortunately take that path to cancel it this year and we’ll do it next year,” Zwicke said. “We’re trying to get close to controlling all of this mess with the coronavirus and I don’t want to jinx it.”
Next year, he hopes will be different. He looks forward to getting back together with neighbors and people across the county that work together with law enforcement, the sheriff said.
“Pretty much across the board, all of the agencies I know of are canceling it this year,” Zwicke said. “It’s probably wisest to do that ourselves.”
For nearly 40 years, National Night Out has been bringing communities together with law enforcement personnel, other first responders and community leaders under positive circumstances, according to information on the Seguin Police Department’s website.
Neighbors in neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and other community events with safe demonstrations, seminars, youth events and more, the website read.
Seguin police plan to attend celebrations this year amid the pandemic, but look to do so on a smaller scale.
“Normally we do a coordination effort, coordinating things with people,” Seguin Police Chief Terry Nichols said. “We’re not doing that this year.”
Members of the department really enjoy getting out to National Night Out events and members of the community seem to really enjoy it as well, he said. His officers will participate if community members invite them but they will be smart about that participation, Nichols said.
“People have to engage in social distancing; don’t share food,” he said. “One thing I’ll personally miss is all the great food at the different parties, but, again, we’ll be out for the folks that do want to have parties and be very responsible about it, having social distancing and wearing masks.
“We will be out for National Night Out.”
His department isn’t sanctioning NNO events this year and isn’t pushing for any neighborhoods to host gatherings. But if groups in the city plan to move ahead with events following safety guidelines, he and his officers anticipate attending, Nichols said.
“People who want to do it organically, we’ll support it. Let us know you’re doing it and we’ll come by,” he said. “We’re not going to push it. I just don’t thin it’s appropriate right now.”
Gatherings in Seguin should be limited in size, the Seguin Police Department’s website read. Anyone hoping to host an event and have city police visit can fill out a form on the website.
Questions can be emailed to the department’s crime prevention office at crimeprevention@seguintexas.gov or calls will be field at 830-386-2582.
