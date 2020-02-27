A fiery wreck on Interstate 10 sent a motorist to a San Antonio hospital Thursday morning, a Department of Public Safety spokesman said.
Authorities had little official information to release Thursday afternoon, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Lt. Jason Reyes said. First responders were notified just before 6 a.m. about a vehicle that crashed into the rear of a semi-truck near the 601 mile marker on Interstate 10 heading east, he said.
“The vehicle caught fire,” Reyes said. “The driver was lifted to (San Antonio Military Medical Center) with serious injuries.”
Officials had no update on the driver's condition.
The highway’s eastbound lanes were closed to traffic Thursday around FM 775, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Lt. Clint Garza said. He warned motorists to avoid the area and expect delays if they ventured near the site of the crash.
One lane of traffic was reopened about two hours later, Garza said adding that the access road remained closed. Traffic remained congested as emergency crews worked the scene, according to the post.
A post made about 1:15 p.m. indicated that the main lanes of the highway in the area had been opened for travel, yet the access road remained closed while cleanup procedures were still underway.
