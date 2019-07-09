The field that housed more than 1,000 flags may be gone, but it will not be forgotten.
In recent weeks, hundreds of community members flocked to the sight of the Field of Honor that was planted in the empty field next to Faith Lutheran Church, sharing laughter and tears with field organizers, co-chairperson Connie Ramirez said.
“I thought it turned out a lot better than we expected,” she said. “Once the community saw what it was and once they visited the field, you saw the life it took on. Some people would just come and sit in the evening for hours to hang out and share their stories. We laughed with a lot of them, we cried with a lot of them, it was just amazing. We met a lot of new people.”
After several months of planning, the Field of Honor officially opened on June 28 following a special ceremony, and closed Saturday in the same fashion.
Each evening the Field of Honor was up, local musician and former Navarro High School band director Roxanne Heckman performed “TAPS.”
The closing event included patriotic songs sung by Julissa Villareal and JR Herrera, music performed by the San Antonio Pipes and Drum corps and words from guest speakers Constable Pct. 2 Jimmy Harless and Craig Russell, SS American Memorial founder and president.
“As I stand here and look out across the parking lot and see the flags, it is very humbling,” Harless said. “It brings a tear to my eye and brings a warmth in my heart to know that those flags represent the best for our country, the men and women who have scarified in the past and in the future so we can be here today and live the lives and enjoy this country that we can. It is their reason, their actions, their sacrifices.”
Harless offered his appreciation for local law enforcement officers, as well as area veterans.
“I love this country. To the veterans out there, God bless you. I’m proud of you,” he said. “I, myself, will never forget what you have done and you continue to do on a day-to-day basis. This is special for the Seguin community to drive by and look at that field and see those beautiful flags. It is very special and I am honored and humbled.”
Throughout the week, event organizer Chris Aviles said he watched as the field evolved into something more.
“The actual field came to life. It was the babies coming out, the families coming out. It was the story that people were sharing,” he said.
Faith Lutheran Church pastor Jim Carver said he believed that destiny played a role in bringing the Field of Honor to Seguin.
“On behalf of the people at Faith Lutheran, it was our honor to host this on our field,” he said. “We’ve often wondered why God gave us such a big piece of property, now we know. This was a gift from all of us to our community, reminding them we are a blessed nation, because of those who served and because of those who gave their lives.”
Russell applauded Aviles and Ramirez, the committee and volunteers for the work they put in to honoring the veterans and first responders.
“In the last 29 years, upwards of 30,000 people have come to our gates,” he said. “We’ve been holding events similar this ever since. We know all of the work that goes into something like this. It is arduous, it is time consuming and you must have a passion. I think every one needs to stand up and give Chris Aviles and Connie Ramirez a hand for doing this.”
The success of the Seguin Field of Honor has the committee already planning for next year.
“We had a lot of good reviews, everybody wants to see it again next year, bigger and better,” Ramirez said. “We have big ideas.”
For more information about the Seguin Field of Honor or to pick up flags, visit Seguin Field of Honor on Facebook.
