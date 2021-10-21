Nearly two months after a Guadalupe County man with mental deficiencies went missing, his family said they are devastated to received the news on Thursday his body was found.
Authorities said the body of 64-year-old Eddie Ray Henk, who went missing Aug. 20 after taking a walk on his parents’ nearly 100-acre property in the 6000 block of Nockenut Road in rural Guadalupe County, was discovered in a field near where he was last seen.
The family is heartbroken but trying to deal with the crisis, said Mandi Miller, Henk’s adult niece whose mother is Henk’s sister.
“My mom, I spoke with my mother this morning; she cried,” Miller said. “She’s never lost a sibling before. … It’s hard for my mom to lose a sibling. It’s extremely hard for my grandparents to lose a child.”
About 10 a.m. Wednesday, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call about a decomposing body found in a field in the area of the 1600 block of Lakey Road, Criminal Investigations Lt. Tarinna Skrzycki-Pfeil said. Investigators went to the property and determined it was Henk, she said.
The sheriff’s office suspects no foul play was involved, Skrzycki-Pfeil said.
Henk never received a diagnosis for a mental disability, but lived with his parents or in an assisted living facility his entire life and needed help to survive, Miller said.
When Henk took his walk with no water, cell phone or identification on a 90-plus-degree day and didn’t return immediately, his family was beyond troubled, she said.
An extensive search began that included horses, helicopters, drones and more, Miller said. Crews were unable to find Henk for two months.
Then when someone discovered his body a couple miles away, investigators pretty quickly determined it was Henk by the boots and clothing he was wearing, Miller said.
“I know they’re not letting anyone see his body,” she said. “My mother, grandparents are not going to see his body because it would be too disturbing. It seems like he’s been deceased some time.”
Henk was the oldest of his mother’s children. His siblings included Miller’s mother Kathy Madden, David Henk and youngest Penny Woodward, Miller said.
To think that in an age of cell phones and other instant ways of communicating someone could go missing and be found dead after so much time is almost “mind blowing,” she said.
Her uncle lived a kind of lonely life but was very special to his loved ones, Miller said.
“He wasn’t able to get married or have kids because of his mental ability,” she said. “I just want to honor him; good guy, great guy.”
