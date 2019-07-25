Seguin police say they arrested a man for allegedly robbing a local fast food restaurant earlier this week.
Seguin police spokesperson Officer Tanya Brown said officers arrested Terrance Anthony Thompson, 28, of Seguin, on Tuesday night for reportedly physically forcing a Sonic employee to fork over money at 11 p.m. on Monday at the restaurant located at 921 Kingsbury St.
During the alleged robbery, a man “entered the location and demanded money while using physical force on an employee,” she said in a written statement.
“(The restaurant) was open but there were no customers there at the time,” Brown said.
No injuries were reported.
The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and left the scene in a tan-colored, four-door vehicle, Brown said.
“He only engaged with one employee that I know of,” she said.
Afterward, officers responded to the restaurant and began an investigation. Detectives determined the identity of the suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest, Brown said.
Police went to the suspect’s apartment and arrested him without incident, she said.
Thompson was jailed Tuesday on a single charge of robbery. According to online jail records, Thompson remains in the Guadalupe County Jail on $75,000 bond.
Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com .
