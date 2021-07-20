Navarro ISD’s board president is stepping down from his role as a trustee due to health concerns.
After 15 years of service as a Navarro School Board member, Greg Gilcrease resigned from his position on Monday.
In a letter to the board, Gilcrease cited “health problems” as the key reason for his decision.
“I sincerely regret this decision, but unfortunately, the past two years, I’ve been struggling with health problems,” he said. “With the rapid growth the district is experiencing and the impending decisions and the time needed to deal with the issues the district is facing, I feel is now a good time for me to leave the board. This decision will enable me to devote my time and efforts to take care of my health.”
In the letter, Gilcrease thanked the community for electing him to the position and allowing him to serve on the board.
“Over the past 15 years, I’ve been blessed to work with a group of educators and board members who are deeply committed to the students who attend Navarro ISD,” he said. “We’ve faced difficult decisions and we disagreed at times, but I’ve never doubted that each board member was doing what they thought was best for all of the kids in the community.”
Under a motion by Trustee Tracy Large and second by Trustee Hank Dietert, the board unanimously accepted Gilcrease’s resignation.
Trustees then voted Renee Rehfeld as the new president, Deitert as the vice president, Donna Gilliam as secretary and Clint Scheib as the assistant secretary.
In the discussion following the resignation acceptance, the board talked about the options of filling the vacancy and opted to appoint the new member.
Trustees also decided to interview each applicant for 15 to 20 minutes.
Applicants for the position must submit resumes and cover letters to the board administrative assistant, Monica Wahl, at monica.wahl@nisd.us or in person at Central Office by the 5 p.m. Aug. 6 deadline.
Once the information is submitted, the applicant can set up an interview time with the board. Trustees have carved out Aug. 9, 10 and 11, if needed, to interview candidates.
For more information about the process, visit Navarro ISD’s website at www.nisd.us .
