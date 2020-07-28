A multi-vehicle wreck on FM 725 sent two people to area hospitals on Tuesday morning with minor injuries, authorities said.
The collision was reported about 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of FM 725 and West Kingsbury Street, Seguin Police Sgt. Bruno Cavazos said.
The collision between three vehicles — a red Toyota Tacoma, a red Mazda 6 and a black Chevy Malibu — occurred when the southbound pickup allegedly ran a red light and struck the Mazda, sending the vehicle into the parked Malibu, Cavazos said.
Two people were injured in the collision, Seguin Police Lt. Cobey Crow said. A passenger in the Tacoma was sent to Guadalupe Regional Medical Center and the driver of the Mazda was transported to Seton Hayes in Kyle, both of whom sustained minor injuries, officers said.
