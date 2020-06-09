A small fire temporarily closed a local grocery store Tuesday afternoon.
The tortilla machine inside Seguin’s H-E-B caught fire about 1 p.m. forcing the store to be evacuated.
“There was a very small fire in the bakery area,” H-E-B spokesperson Julie Bedingfield said in an email. “The store was evacuated out of an abundance of caution.”
The cause of the fire is undetermined, but the small blaze was extinguished before firefighters arrived, Seguin Fire Battalion Chief Tom Teboe said.
“Crews made entry, found the fire at the tortilla machine was already out,” he said. “We did have a little bit of light smoke showing from the front of the structure.”
Firefighters helped remove the smoke from the store with fans, Teboe said.
The business was able to reopen by 4:30 p.m., Bedingfield said.
This is the second fire reported inside the business this year.
Firefighters responded to a call on Feb. 12 when a cardboard box bailer caught fire early that morning.
The store remained closed for several days while a mitigation crew worked to clean smoke and water damage.
