Some residents in the Navarro ISD are voicing concerns about what they call a lack of transparency from the school board over the appointment of two trustees as well as whether the board president even lives in the district.
Four of them spoke during the public content portion of the monthly meeting of the board, urging trustees to halt the appointment of the two appointees, Tracy Large and Melissa Sartain.
Another took aim at president Greg Gilcrease, claiming he was not a resident of the school district, something required in order to serve on the school board.
Out of bounds
Chris Gosch, a local parent, offered photographic evidence and documentation from both the Guadalupe County Appraisal District and the Guadalupe County Elections Office, that he said showed Gilcrease was taking up residence in San Marcos and Comal County instead of the Navarro ISD.
According to the documentation, the county’s voter registration list for Navarro ISD showed Gilcrease’s residence as 605 Thormeyer Road, as of Aug. 25, 2020. However, according to the Guadalupe County Appraisal District’s records, Gilcrease sold his home in May 2018.
“How is it possible since the Guadalupe County Appraisal District — I believe you sit on that board — records show that you sold that property on May 2, 2018, six months before your reappointment to the school board in November 2018?” Gosch asked during the meeting. “You have since changed your voter registration to 9292 Highway 123 North after Aug. 25, 2020, two years after you sold your property on Thormeyer.”
The newly listed address is an RV park where Gilcrease rents a spot. While the board president has a recreational vehicle parked in one of the sites, Gosch claims to have tracked the board president on several occasions in the past six months — with none of them leading back to the RV Park.
“This is not where you reside either, Dr. Gilcrease,” he said. “I have documentation and photos showing that not one single day that I have tracked you that you have stayed in that camper.”
Since it wasn’t listed as an agenda item, Gilcrease couldn’t respond during the meeting, but said after the meeting he did sell his home in 2018 after a divorce. Without a place to live for several months, he said he purchased the RV and rented a spot in the park.
“I do have an RV,” he said. “I do stay there. It is not my only place that I stay. I am a single guy, who, sometimes, I have to stay with my mom, sometimes I stay at our family’s lake house. But I do stay there. That is my main residence. That is the only residence I actually own.”
Hays and Comal county records show both the lake house and the home in San Marcos are owned by the Gilcrease family.
Double standard
With Navarro ISD closed to students living outside the district, Gosch called Gilcrease claiming a place of residency but not living in it a double standard.
He said that Gilcrease approved removing students from the district for violating the residency requirement and so he was doing the same to Gilcrease.
“You, as a district trustee, have upheld the removal of families from the school district when you yourself have held and maintained your position as a president of this board, and you don’t reside where you say you do,” he said. “I am hereby requesting … your immediate resignation from the board or removal from this body, this evening, now.”
Resident Weldon Dietz, who also spoke at the meeting, said his family faced such a scenario.
Dietz purchased a commercial lot within the district and placed an RV on it. He claimed it as his primary residence for his children to attend Navarro ISD, while his wife and children lived in Seguin ISD’s boundaries.
“They threatened to kick my kids out of school,” he said. “Fortunately for me, we did have every intention of moving to the district. We already had a house under contract, so once we closed, it was a non-issue. But they were very strict to enforce that upon me and they were very strict to enforce that upon other families that we know personally, but when it comes to him, it is typical political scenario you see ‘do as I say, not as I do.’”
Lack of transparency
All four commenters hit on the board’s selection of appointing Large and Sartain to fill a pair of vacancies.
Just before the November election, candidate Katherine Ewald withdrew her name, but it was too late to pull her off the ballot. Ewald collected 2,646 votes, earning her one of the three seats. Incumbent Renee Rehfeld followed her with 2,495 votes, incumbent Clint Scheib with 1,762, Dietz with 1,700, incumbent Tracy Large with 1,365 and Tank Malinovsky 814.
Scheib and Rehfeld retained their seats, while Large came in fifth, two places shy of keeping his seat.
With Ewald declining the seat and former trustee Rick Martin’s recent death, the board opted to fill the two vacancies by appointment.
Gilcrease said cost concerns drove the decision to appoint the members rather than hold a special election.
Gilcrease collected resumes from interested candidates, printed them out and held a special board meeting to discuss filling the seats.
“We went through every single resume and made our decisions based on that,” he said. “That is a job of the board. Once we had vacancies available, we’re charged to fill those vacancies either by special election or by appointment. We elected to appoint people to those spots.”
Many of the comments from the speakers addressed the lack of interviewing the candidates, which Gilcrease said was not part of the process.
Interviews were discussed in media coverage from the Seguin Daily News, but the president said that was not a part of the plan.
“Unfortunately, that didn’t come from (the board),” Gilcrease said. “That was not what we (discussed.) The communications director put that in there. We had always intended to receive resumes and select from there.”
Dietz, who ran for the seat in the election and applied for the appointment, felt the board did not do due diligence in making its selection.
“If they were sincerely looking for the best candidates for the position, they would have — as they said they were going to — take resumes, conduct their interviews, and they would appoint the best people,” he said. “The fact that they forewent the interview process and just selected the two people they chose is an indication that they are not sincere in their choices. If you look further and look at the two people they did select, it is even more evident.”
Dietz said it appeared the board chose two people who would help further its agenda.
“I may not have even been the best guy for the board position,” he said. “I know at least one person who applied who would have been better. But he’s not sitting up there with you either. Instead, we have the guy who got voted out and the girl who is buddies with the rest of the group. I just disagree with this board’s decision to appoint someone that the people of the district clearly spoke to remove.”
Dietz, Gosch, Erick McCaig and John Kirk all urged the board to suspend swearing in the pair of appointees, but the board went forward after the public comment period closed.
Gosch said he wasn’t the least bit surprised.
“It is what we expected with the board,” he said. “The absolute lack of transparency, the lack of what the community really wants. It is utter disregard for the community.”
Shadows on transparency
McCaig, a resident and husband of a district employee, said the board often uses the word transparency, but from his point of view, it is anything but crystal clear.
“I’ve heard that for a long time, and I absolutely do not think that is the case,” he said. “The community doesn’t feel that way. The school board, honestly, is shady and secret. Your decisions — our community is concerned and divided, and most of the drama is created not only by your decisions but the processes that you used to make those decisions.”
Among those decisions, McCaig said, was the process by which trustees selected its candidates for superintendent.
“By not giving interviews to people who are currently working at this district who deserved interviews or not even addressing them, personally is disrespectful,” he said. “Now you’re attempting to place two members on the board without giving interviews to qualified applicants. I’m not saying these two members aren’t deserving. But I am saying the lack of interviews and the quickness of your decision smells fishy and frankly is irresponsible.”
Dietz said the district and board need to do better when it comes to disseminating information to the community, including offering virtual access to meetings, like the one held Wednesday, which was not provided.
“We need better transparency from all of you, not selective transparency,” he said. “Like the broadcast via Zoom last week, the excitement of potentially a new school, new campuses or facility. There needs to be transparency in all things good and bad.”
Gilcrease said the board and district work hard to be as open and transparent as possible, but will continue to open the door wider.
“We will do our due diligence. We’ll try to be as transparent as the community wants us to be, and we just want the school to be the best it can be,” Gilcrease said.
(1) comment
My family was one of those who were “kicked out” of the school district for having multiple residences, including an RV in the Navarro School District. We committed to living in the RV while our boys attended high school. However, that was cut short when Superintendent, Dee Carter, effectively called us liars. She did not believe that we would be living in an RV while having a house on the lake and another at the coast. Despite, providing monthly receipts confirming rent and electricity usage.
The White Family
