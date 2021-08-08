Speedy spread of the COVID-19 delta variant and rapidly rising infection rates prompted an international food supplier and its local plant to enact new rules.
Tyson Foods announced Tuesday it is requiring its employees at United States office locations to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 1 and all other employees are expected to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1.
“Obviously, given the concerns about the spread of this new variant, we think it’s the right time and right thing to do to protect our team members,” Tyson Foods spokesperson Derek Burleson said.
The company is focusing on employees’ health and safety as top priorities and making sure team members have a safe place to work, he said. Making vaccines available and stressing their importance have been priorities at Tyson since January, Burleson said.
Less than half of Tyson’s nearly 120,000 team members in the United States were fully vaccinated as of Wednesday, he said.
Approximately 650 team members work at the Seguin location, the spokesperson said.
Company leadership hopes to target Tyson’s majority of unvaccinated employees and see that they get vaccinated when appropriate, Burleson said.
“We’re going to continue to have conversation with those who may be hesitant,” he said. “We’re going to answer their questions, we’re going to make expert resources available, we’ve been partnering with Matrix Medical throughout the pandemic and we’re going to continue to encourage team members to be vaccinated.”
Tyson plans to have Texas Department of Health personnel visit the Seguin location from noon to 5 p.m. every Friday to provide vaccines to employees and their family members, Burleson said. Coronavirus infection rates among team members remained low, the company said in a released statement.
Since February, Tyson Foods has hosted more than 100 vaccination events for employees across the country and more than 56,000 employees have taken the shots, the company said. More on-site vaccination events are scheduled, and the company will continue to collaborate with local health departments and healthcare providers to make the vaccine more accessible, Tyson said.
“Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the single most effective thing we can do to protect our team members, their families and their communities,” Tyson Foods Chief Medical Officer Dr. Claudia Coplein said. “With rapidly rising COVID-19 case counts of contagious, dangerous variants leading to increasing rates of severe illness and hospitalization among the U.S. unvaccinated population, this is the right time to take the step to ensure a fully vaccinated workforce.”
Along with current employees facing vaccination requirements, so, too will new hires, Burleson said. New hires must be fully vaccinated prior to their start dates, he said.
Some exceptions will apply, Burleson said.
“Team members that are members of a union, these dates are subject to bargaining and ongoing conversation with a union,” he said. “We will consider requests from team members who ask to be exempt for medical or religious reasons.”
Tyson is offering incentives to getting the shots, Burleson said.
To support efforts to fully vaccinate all team members, the company will give $200 to its frontline team members, subject to ongoing discussions with locations represented by unions. The money is an expansion of the company’s existing policy of compensating workers for up to four hours of regular pay if they are vaccinated outside of their normal shift or through an external source, Burleson said.
“That’s been in place for months, we have been compensating up to four hours of regular pay,” he said. “With this weeks’ announcement, we are providing a $200 bonus.”
Employees who get the shot after the announcement and those who were fully vaccinated before the announcement will get the bonuses, Burleson said.
“Tyson Foods and Matrix Medical have worked together since the beginning of this pandemic to develop and implement strategies to mitigate the risk of the virus to Tyson employees and their families, as well as the communities where they live and work,” Matrix Chief Medical Officer and Group President Daniel Castillo, M.D., M.B.A. said. “Matrix clinicians and Tyson team members have worked hand-in-hand to implement a broad array of workplace safety measures at Tyson, and we now feel the rising number of new cases across the U.S. warrants advanced clinical strategies — including requiring vaccinations.”
“Moving forward, vaccinations are a condition of employment,” Burleson said. “That is our stance.”
