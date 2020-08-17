Guadalupe County is reporting three newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 29 new active cases.
In a release by Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder said the three deaths brings the total of confirmed deaths to 36. The Texas Department of State Health Services is currently shows 56 Guadalupe County residents have died from the coronavirus.
A lag in reporting could be the cause of the discrepancy and his office expects the number of fatalities to increase from its current mark of 36, Pinder said.
Guadalupe Regional Medical Center reported 34 county residents had died from COVID-19.
The county is also reporting 29 new active cases. Guadalupe County has 2,053 total cases of which 276 are active and 1,777 people have recovered.
As of Monday, the unincorporated area of the county has 65 active cases, Seguin has 64, Cibolo has 56, the portion of New Braunfels in Guadalupe County has 20, Selma has six and Marion has 2.
Guadalupe Regional Medical Center is currently treating nine COVID-19 positive patients. Not all patients are Guadalupe County residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.