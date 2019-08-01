Police say they recovered $75,000 in stolen tools and equipment and arrested the man they believe took many of the items two days later.
An investigation began after employees at Waste Connections reported a burglary at 4 a.m. Monday at their facility located at 2101 IH 10 West, Seguin Police Department spokesperson Officer Tanya Brown said in a news release.
“The preliminary investigation revealed that a Hispanic male, whose face was concealed with bandanas, entered this location and stole more than $55,000 in tools and miscellaneous items,” she said.
Police later identified the suspect as Paul Anthony Sanchez, 39, of Seguin, Brown said. With a warrant in hand, investigators searched as local residence where they believed the stolen items were, Brown said.
“As a result of that search warrant, detectives located and seized all the stolen property from the burglary at Waste Connections, two stolen trailers and a significant amount of additional stolen property,” she said.
Officers estimate the recovered property is valued at more than $75,000, Seguin Police Detective Lt. Mike McCann said.
Sanchez was arrested on Wednesday and booked into Guadalupe County Jail on a charge of theft of property between $30,000-$150,000.
He is being held on $75,000 bond.
McCann attributed the arrest to the detective’s hard work and the community’s assistance.
“This investigation was concluded quickly due to exceptional police work, but more importantly a strong relationship with our community,” he said. “Without community involvement, there is no doubt this investigation would still be ongoing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.