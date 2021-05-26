While taking her puppy out for a potty break and turning her head for the briefest of moments, Christina Rivera almost lost her 3-month-old Chihauhua-Rat Terrier mix.
But with the help of a crew from the city’s water utilities department Wednesday afternoon, the dog, named Fudgeball, was rescued from a sewer line only needing a good bath and a hug from his family.
“It is really unbelievable,” Rivera said. “I really thought once he was stuck down there, there wasn’t really anything I could do. I’m really thankful for these people who came out here and helped me.”
When she took Fudgeball to the backyard to relieve himself, Rivera said she briefly stepped a few feet away to put something in her recycling bin. When she turned around, Fudgeball was nowhere to be seen.
She thought he was under a mop bucket in the yard, but overturned it and didn’t find him. She realized he had slipped down a small lateral line leading to the city’s sewer line.
The cap on the pipe apparently was out of place allowing for the little pup to slip in, said Barry Mason, a backhoe operator with the city of Seguin’s Water and Wastewater Department.
“Somebody apparently took the cap off the clean-out,” he said. “He (Fudgeball) was out here checking things out and down he went.”
Initially, someone from the city’s Animal Services department went to the scene behind the 2300 block of Lincoln Street but couldn’t retrieve the puppy so at about 1:45 p.m. the Water and Wastewater Department went to the area.
They could hear the puppy whining and whimpering in the main, Seguin Water and Wastewater manager Josh Trent said.
They put a self-propelled camera into the main, located Fudgeball and used it to nudge him in the direction of a larger opening in hopes of snaring the pup and pulling him to safety, Trent said.
Once Fudgeball reached a nearby, larger main, the crew thought to use a catch pole but thought better against that idea, Trent said.
“If we used a catch pole and missed it, that dog could’ve gone east or west in another sewer main,” he said.
Brad Compton, Water and Wastewater Department line cleaning and televising operator, went in to get the pup. He said it was a group effort with televising crew member Matt Marquis operating the camera and Rivera coaxing her pooch to do as the men said.
“She was helpful, too,” Compton said. “She tried everything she could.”
He said Rivera shut off all the water at her home so no one mistakenly flushed Fudgeball away. She got on her belly near the mains and talked to the canine.
Rivera performed heroically in the face of what could have turned tragic for her four-legged friend, Compton said.
“She was definitely worried,” he said. “But she was helpful, too.”
All the credit goes to the city employees who came to Fudgeall’s rescue, Rivera said. She didn’t expect such a remarkable response, but was beyond happy they put in the effort.
“For them to go through all of this work in this sun, that was just too generous,” Rivera said. “I’m just too glad.”
After the ordeal she gave Fudgeball a bath and he appeared no worse for wear.
