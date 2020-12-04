Numbers of confirmed active cases of COVID-19 skyrocketed in Guadalupe County over recent days.
The spike in cases led to cancelation of in-person programming at the county’s AgriLife Extension Office, said Matthew Miranda, county extension agent for 4-H and youth development.
“The only things being canceled are things that extension has direct control over,” he said. “Our county youth shows and things like that are run by their respective boards. We don’t have any control over anything like that.”
The face-to-face extension programming is canceled by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service on a temporary basis due to extensive increases of COVID-19 cases in the county, Miranda said.
On Thursday, the Guadalupe County Emergency Management office released an updated chart detailing the coronavirus pandemic situation in the county.
As of that afternoon, the Texas Department of State Health Services had informed the emergency management office of 205 confirmed active cases here. On the same day, DSHS reported 75 probable active cases in Guadalupe County.
Comparatively, the county reported Tuesday afternoon of having 67 confirmed active cases and 53 probable active.
According to the county’s Thursday report, 22 people with active cases resided in the portion of New Braunfels in Guadalupe County, 30 were in Cibolo, 45 were in Seguin and 42 were in the county’s portion of Schertz. Marion reportedly had four active cases, while Selma had five and there were 57 in Guadalupe County’s unincorporated areas.
Guadalupe Regional Medical Center had 15 COVID-19 hospitalizations.
DSHS had notified Guadalupe County officials of 47 deaths due to the coronavirus. However, the state agency’s website listed 86 such deaths, Guadalupe County Emergency Management Office’s update read.
Tuesday afternoon’s update listed 46 deaths reported to the county and 79 on the DSHS webpage.
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service officials determine which extension offices should suspend in-person activities by watching several factors including COVID-19 positivity rates and positive cases, Miranda said.
Master Gardeners, Master Naturalists, 4-H and other programming will be reevaluated Dec. 23, Miranda said.
