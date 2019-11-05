Election day has arrived and in Guadalupe County there are a few local races for residents to cast ballots, as well as the state’s constitutional amendments.
The cities of Cibolo and Schertz, Prairie Lea ISD and Green Valley SUD all have ballots for their residents to make a selection.
Polls close at 7 p.m. For a full list of voting locations, visit www.co.guadalupe.tx.us/elections/ElectionPrep/2019/nov/5/ED_Locations.pdf
In Cibolo, voters are asked to choose a mayor, and fill three city council seats.
On the mayoral ballot is incumbent Mayor Stanley “Stosh” Boyle, Glenda Henry and Kara Latimer.
Two candidates are in the running for the District 2 council seat in Cibolo — Verlin “Doug” Garrett and Steve Quinn.
District 3’s election has only one candidate: Reggie Bone. Joel Hicks and Glenn Weber Jr. are vying for the District 7 council seat.
In Schertz, residents have the choice of Carl C. Douglas and Ralph Gutierrez for mayor.
Then there are the at-large council seats for which Schertz voters living in Guadalupe County are allowed to choose. For Council Place 1, voters may opt for Eddie C. Peoples or Mark E. Davis; Council Place 2 has Rosemary Scott pitted against Jeremy Wells; and Michael Dahle is running unopposed for Council Place 4.
The general election for the Green Valley Special Utility District asks voters to elect up to two candidates from a field of four. Those running for the board seats are James Harden, David Strauss, Dennis Dreyer and John Frias.
Guadalupe County voters living in the Prairie Lea Independent School District have a choice between six candidates running for four school district trustee positions. On the ballot, voters will be asked to select up to four candidates from a list including Jesse Silva III, J.W. Schliesman, Crystal Trevino, Ross Bairrington, Sergio Trevino and Karen Green.
The district also has a bond election on the ballot. The electorate will be asked to support or reject “(t)he issuance of $8 million of bonds by the Prairie Lea Independent School District for school facilities and the levying of a tax in payment thereof,” according to a sample ballot.
All registered voters have 10 constitutional amendments to cast their lots on.
• State Proposition 1 — "The constitutional amendment permitting a person to hold more than one office as a municipal judge at the same time."
• State Proposition 2 — "The constitutional amendment providing for the issuance of additional general obligation bonds by the Texas Water Development Board in an amount not to exceed $200 million to provide financial assistance for the development of certain projects in economically distressed areas."
• State Proposition 3 — "The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for a temporary exemption from ad valorem taxation of a portion of the appraised value of certain property damaged by a disaster"
• State Proposition 4 — "The constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of an individual income tax, including a tax on an individual's share of partnership and unincorporated association income."
• State Proposition 5 — "The constitutional amendment dedicating the revenue received from the existing state sales and use taxes that are imposed on sporting goods to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission to protect Texas' natural areas, water quality, and history by acquiring, managing, and improving state and local parks and historic sites while not increasing the rate of the state sales and use taxes."
• State Proposition 6 — "The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to increase by $3 billion the maximum bond amount authorized for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas."
• State Proposition 7 — "The constitutional amendment allowing increased distributions to the available school fund."
• State Proposition 8 — "The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the flood infrastructure fund to assist in the financing of drainage, flood mitigation, and flood control projects."
• State Proposition 9 — "The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation precious metal held in a precious metal depository located in this state."
• State Proposition 10 — "The constitutional amendment to allow the transfer of a law enforcement animal to a qualified caretaker in certain circumstances."
