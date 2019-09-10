A local school district joined in the effort and is officially asking the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority to reconsider dewatering the Guadalupe Valley lakes.
The Navarro Independent School District Board of Trustees held a special meeting Tuesday evening to discuss a resolution urging the authority to reconsider its decision to drain the local lakes without a long-term plan.
The focus of the brief discussion was the economic impact that the draining could have on the school district. According to the resolution, hundreds of waterfront parcels lie within the NISD district equating to millions of dollars in taxable value representing about 10% of the current total taxable value.
The resolution also states that any decrease in property value as a result of the dewatering could impact the Interest and Sinking tax rate and future debt.
The measure was passed unanimously under a motion made by trustee Rick Martin and a second by trustee Clint Scheib.
Navarro ISD joins the city of Seguin and Guadalupe County in opposition of the decision to dewater Lake McQueeney, Lake Placid, Meadow Lake and Lake Gonzales.
