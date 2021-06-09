Texas Lutheran University’s summer began recently and things look different than they did during prior semesters heavily affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Returning to a more normal school year is a welcome change for staff and students at the private higher learning institution, Ashlie Ford, TLU director of marketing and communications, said.
“We are very excited that the fall 2021 semester will look and feel much more like a traditional college experience for our returning students, incoming students, faculty, and staff,” she said. “With approximately 90% of our classes in-person, residence halls at double occupancy, and activities and events being planned, we are planning a fall semester that will feel much different than the year we’ve all experienced. Our plans for fall 2021 come with caveats, however, and will only be possible if we have critical health and safety protocols in place.”
Amid increasing COVID-19 vaccination rates and decreasing infection rates, TLU’s COVID Leadership Team and the President’s Cabinet decided the time was right to reevaluate guidelines put in place earlier in the pandemic, Ford said. They announced on May 10 new protocols for summer and fall 2021 terms.
Previous policies allowed the school to stay open through spring semester and the new policies will help with the current summer term and upcoming fall semester, Ford said.
“The President’s Cabinet has approved new and updated health and safety policies for summer and fall 2021 that align with current guidelines issued by the CDC and state and local health officials,” she said. “As the CDC continues to update its guidance on masks, social distancing, and other health and safety guidelines, TLU will adjust its policies and protocols for fall accordingly and will continue to keep our campus community updated on any changes.”
Staff and students adhering to the policies and protocols will help the university community return to a more regular environment with face-to-face learning and normal or near-normal residential living.
“As members of a diverse, residential campus community, we all have an important role to play in ensuring the health and safety of everyone in our community,” Ford said. “Participation in and observance of our new vaccination exemption reporting policy as well as the updated health and safety protocols ... will enable TLU to return to more regular operations in the safest manner possible for the 2021-2022 academic year.”
TLU recommends all faculty, staff and students get the COVID-19 vaccine before the start of the fall 2021 semester, according to TLU’s website. Most classes offered are in-person for the upcoming fall semester and the President’s Cabinet recommended vaccinations be required for students, staff and faculty.
Along with the vaccination recommendation, the cabinet included four exemptions individuals may claim.
Exemptions include sincerely held religious believes protected under Title VII, medical conditions that make getting the vaccine dangerous or inappropriate, refusal of an FDA emergency use authorized vaccination, and election to not provide vaccination status or exemption reason to the university, according to the website.
“Starting June 1, 2021, we will begin a phased approach to safely returning the campus from remote work operations to pre-pandemic work schedules,” TLU said. “Based on current and projected health trends, complete in-person university operations will be achieved by Aug. 2, however, TLU will be responsive to changing health trends that could impact this plan, and as a result, will be prepared to modify our work plan as necessary.”
If changes are made, the university will notify the entire campus via email, its website and the MyTLU portal, Ford said.
For fall 2021, TLU is requiring masks be worn in all publicly-accessible indoor spaces such as classrooms, the alumni student center, the fitness center and more. Masks will not be required in residence halls, if someone is in an office alone, or outdoors unless in crowded settings, Ford said.
Limits have been set up to help with social distancing in common areas, she said. The limits include allowing only up to 10 students in lounges and game rooms, up to four students in kitchens, five in Centennial Hall’s computer lab and 10 in Seguin Hall’s, up to four people on elevators and no limits in laundry rooms, Ford said.
Since February, a small numbers of guests are allowed on campus and that will continue but guests must adhere to university guidelines related to the pandemic, she said. In residence halls, it’s a different story, Ford said.
“Students living in campus housing may only have visitors who are TLU students,” she said. “No off-campus visitors including family members or friends from other universities are allowed.”
Capacity at events is capped at 50% until Aug. 15, when the amount will increase to 75% capacity, Ford said. And the university has some planned events about which students and staff can be excited, she said.
“We are looking forward to hosting many rescheduled events from 2020 including several of our Brown Cultural Events, including Olympic gold medalist and FIF world champion Abby Wambach on Sept. 14; Grammy nominee and American Country Music Award winner Michael Martin Murphey on Oct. 21; and the Hiplet Ballerinas, a dance troupe that fuses classical ballet with hip-hop and urban dance on Jan. 20,” Ford said. “We will also see the return of annual events like Alumni and Family Weekend, Christmas Vespers, theater productions, musical performances, special guest speakers, and our Student Academic Symposium.”
Visit tlu.edu for more information about the university, and its policies and procedures.
