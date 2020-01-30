Service of an arrest warrant turned into a brief foot chase Wednesday before Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office deputies captured a man and jailed him for suspicion of drug trafficking, authorities said.
Deputies’ said the man threw to the ground about an ounce of suspected methamphetamine during the chase and their subsequent search of his home revealed he had a handgun and a relatively small amount of cash. Investigators seized all of the alleged contraband, according to a statement GCSO Narcotics Investigator Lt. John Flores issued Thursday morning.
Officers with the Cibolo Police Department and Seguin Police Department special crimes and patrol units helped make the arrest, he said.
At about 7 p.m. Wednesday, investigators with the sheriff’s narcotics unit and police went to a home in the 100 block of Railroad Street in Seguin, Flores said. Authorities sought the man at home for allegedly selling illegal drugs, Flores said.
Officers reportedly saw the man leave the home and narcotics investigators tried to stop him but he ran with deputies giving chase, Flores said.
During the foot pursuit, the suspect alleged dropped a bag containing 29.13 grams of suspected methamphetamine, Flores said. Authorities arrested the man after the short chase, he said.
Upon searching the home, investigators seized a handgun and $660 in cash, Flores said.
Deputies arrested 43-year-old Jesse Barhight and took him to Guadalupe County Jail facing two charges of manufacture or delivery between 4 grams and 200 grams of a penalty group 1 controlled substance, the statement read.
According to online jail records, Barhight remained in jail Thursday on bonds totaling $150,000.
