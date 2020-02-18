Guadalupe County Sheriff’s deputies on the lookout for stolen vehicles were involved in a chase Tuesday on the interstate with a felon allegedly smuggling people in a stolen pickup truck with his pregnant girlfriend, according to a news release.
The chase sped into Gonzales County and ended when the truck crashed into and embankment, allowing law enforcement officers to arrest the driver.
“The driver was found to be a felon from the Houston area,” the release read. “The front passenger was found to be the driver’s pregnant girlfriend. The other two passengers were identified as being from Nicaragua and Mexico.”
Deputies conducting surveillance during an auto theft detail saw the 2007 maroon Chevrolet Silverado reported stolen out of Portland, Texas the release read. Investigators tried to make a traffic stop, but the driver of pickup sped away headed eastbound on the highway, according to the release.
“The stolen vehicle accelerated to speeds of more than 100 mph in an attempt to evade,” read the statement. “The stolen vehicle evaded for approximately 30 miles as the pursuit was joined by (members of the) Gonzales County Sheriff’s Office, Lulling Police Department, Waelder Police Department and Gonzales County constables.”
After the crash, officers detained the people in the truck and Gonzales County Sheriff’s Office deputies took control of the investigation, the news release stated. They charged the driver with evading arrest with a vehicle and human smuggling.
The driver’s identity was not immediately available Tuesday evening. Deputies did not provide information on any possible charges for other occupants of the truck.
No one was available Tuesday evening at the Gonzales County Sheriff’s Office to provide information.
