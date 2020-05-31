Authorities are bringing Seguin its first mobile COVID-19 testing site this week.
The site will be held 9 a.m. Monday at Max Starcke Park, Patrick Pinder, Guadalupe County’s emergency management coordinator and fire marshal, said in a news statement released Friday. The site is identical to ones held in recent weeks in Schertz, he said.
“Anyone meeting the requirements and (who) wants to be tested for COVID-19 should contact 512-883-2400 or go to TXCOVIDTEST.ORG to schedule an appointment,” Pinder said. “This testing site will be the same test administered in Schertz, and an appointment is required to be tested.”
Requirements include exhibiting at least one of the following symptoms of possible exposure: having fever or chills; cough; fatigue; body aches or muscle or joint pain; shortness of breath; sore throat; headaches; nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea; and loss of taste and/or smell.
His office teamed with the city of Seguin and state officials to bring the pop-up testing site to the city, said Bryce Houlton, Guadalupe County assistant emergency management coordinator.
“It’s a partnership between DSHS — the Department of State Health Services — and the Texas Military Department,” he said. “We’ll have the Army Reserve out here doing the actual testing.”
Testing will take place from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Houlton said. The site will be the Patricia K. Irvine-King Pavilion in the 900 block of River Drive East at the park in Seguin.
The testing is the third pop-up event of its kind in Guadalupe County following two prior collection sites that popped up April 23 and May 3 in Schertz. Forty-three people received tests April 3 and about 50 showed up in May, Pinder has previously said.
Tests on Monday will be held by appointment only. Registration is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Sunday, May 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.