Time is quickly running out for administration of COVID-19 vaccines at mass clinics coordinated by Guadalupe County, Guadalupe Regional Medical Center and city of Seguin personnel.
Weeks ago, county Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder revealed that demand was diminishing and the Guadalupe County soon would be out of the coronavirus pandemic vaccination business. Pinder on Tuesday put a timeline on the finality of county-supported clinics near the end of a regular meeting of the Guadalupe County Commissioners Court.
“We have a couple clinics remaining in the county,” he said. “After this Saturday, we will not be hosting any large COVID clinics with the city and the hospital. If you’re going to be looking for a COVID vaccine after this Saturday, you’ll have to go to your doctor, your local pharmacy, and things like that.”
Wednesday, June 9 is the date of the next mass-vaccination clinic hosted by the three entities, city of Seguin Public Information Officer Jennifer Sourdellia said. The most recent prior clinic took place May 12 for the three at the Seguin Coliseum, she said.
The group will distribute 1,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines and 1,000 Moderna second shots to people who received their first doses May 12 From 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday inside the Coliseum, Sourdellia said.
“We tried it as a drive-thru a couple times thinking that might be more convenient for people,” she said. “We didn’t have a very good turnout when we did it as a drive-thru. It’s a little bit quicker and more efficient indoors inside the Coliseum like we normally had it. We had a lot of people compliment us saying we had a very well-run, organized clinic inside the Coliseum.”
Registration is recommended but not required at the Wednesday clinic, Sourdellia said. Visit www.seguintexas.gov and click the COVID-19 icon to register or call 830-386-2219, leave a message and have someone return the call for registration, she said.
Face coverings and photo identification are required at the final clinic, Sourdellia said. People who seek vaccines after the clinic should be able to find them readily available at doctors’ offices and area pharmacies, she said.
The final clinic is hosted by Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Guadalupe County Assistant Emergency Manager Bryce Houlton said from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday. The three entities will support the church’s requested clinic, he said.
It is a second-shot clinic and they will distribute doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Houlton said.
Waning numbers of people looking for vaccines helped lead to the end of the local mass clinics, Sourdellia said.
“We had seen a sharp decrease in demand for vaccines. There’s also been low turnout rates at our vaccine clinics in recent weeks,” she said. “Now that Gov. Greg Abbott has lifted the mask mandates and reopened all businesses to full capacity, we’ve reached a point where we need to free up space at the Seguin Coliseum so we can rent it out to our customers. Also, there’s a good majority of pharmacies and doctors’ offices that have these vaccines available to get them to those who want to be vaccinated.”
