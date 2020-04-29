The Seguin Gazette staff earned several honors including a first place award for its live online coverage of the Lake Dunlap spillgate failure from the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors.
The awards are normally handed out during TAPME’s annual convention, but due to the coronavirus, the event was canceled for this year and the first round of award winners was announced through social media on Wednesday.
The awards celebrate the work of Texas journalists during the 2019 calendar year.
“I’m proud of my staff and all they accomplish day in and day out,” Seguin Gazette Publisher Elizabeth Engelhardt said. “These awards just highlight the work they do every day, and are well deserved.”
The staff earned a first place win in Online Live Coverage for the coverage through social media and the Seguin Gazette website during Lake Dunlap spillgate failure.
The Herald-Zeitung earned a second place award for team effort, an award it shared with the Seguin Gazette for covering the draining of Lake Dunlap and the dangers and worries of the communities along the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority’s hydroelectric lake system.
“That project was too big for either of our newspapers to tackle alone,” Executive Editor Chris Lykins said. “All of our writers and photographers came together to produce a project that we were proud of and that readers appreciated.”
The Seguin Gazette staff won second place in feature series and a third in Online Newspaper of the Year.
Felicia Frazar earned a pair of second place awards for Deadline Writing and Photo Gallery, and third for Headline Writing.
The Gazette competes in Class 1A, the most heavily-populated division, which is for papers with a Sunday circulation of up to 9,999.
A final group of awards will be released on Friday.
