All Texans 16 and older starting Monday are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, but county officials are not changing the way they register patients to receive the vaccine in Guadalupe County.
“With any adult able to receive a vaccine here in Guadalupe County, we are still going to stay with the same process we had before, preregistration before they come to sites,” said Patrick Pinder, the county’s emergency management coordinator. “We don’t have any restrictions prior to people signing up on the wait list. We would get the notification of vaccine, we’d go off our wait list.
“That’s going to move forward until we can get larger quantities of vaccine.”
Vaccines currently available are authorized for people 18 and older, however the Pfizer vaccines is authorized for people 16 and older, said Douglas Loveday, press officer with the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Most distributors across the state are in need of more doses, he said.
“Since vaccine doses were first shipped to Texas by the federal government back in mid-December 2020, demand has always outpaced supply,” Loveday said. “Demand has been high among those who want to be vaccinated, and it has been high among those thousands of enrolled vaccine providers who want allocations of vaccine to administer to the residents of the state.
“The good news is our federal partners expect vaccine allocations to continue to increase in the coming weeks and months with increased production of the three currently available vaccines.”
Makers of two other vaccines have completed clinical trials and soon will present data for emergency use authorization to the Food and Drug Administration, he said.
Guadalupe County and its partners continue to trudge through their wait list to get vaccines to residents who want them, Pinder said. Authorities administered 3,100 doses at a clinic on Thursday and more are coming.
Plus, there could be additional help on the way, Pinder said.
“With the state now allowing for all adults to receive the vaccine, the state has started putting together vaccination teams that should be coming out in a few weeks to provide vaccines to those in need,” he said.
More vaccines with more ways of distributing them will help the county, Pinder said. And not only are the mass distribution clinics and any state help options for locals, he said. There are vaccines available at the private level.
“We still recommend that folks contact their local pharmacies and local primary health care physicians who are still getting vaccine doses,” Pinder said. “We are seeing large pharmacies starting to get more allocations. Your Walgreens, your CVSes are starting to get more allocations from the CDC to get their vaccination doses.”
If the county’s wait list is the way residents decide to go, they need to make sure they interact exact, accurate information, he said. Don’t rush when filling out information to register or when signing up for appointments, Pinder said.
Still, more vaccines are needed across the state, Loveday said. But, he said, more are expected.
“While some vaccine providers still have many people on wait lists to receive their COVID-19 vaccine, others around the state have made great strides to work through and vaccinate many in their vulnerable populations, and now they can add the general population to their vaccination efforts,” Loveday said. “But supply is still limited, and many providers are still working through waiting lists.
“Just know more vaccine is coming to Texas each week.”
In Seguin, the county is expected to receive 1,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine and a 1,000 second doses of Moderna.
Officials will administer both the Janssen and the second dose shots during a vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Seguin Coliseum.
All vaccines are free, but by appointment only. To sign up for the wait list to receive a vaccine, visit www.Seguintexas.gov/covidvaccine .
“Once you are on the waitlist, you will receive an email from Eventbrite when a vaccine appointment becomes available,” officials said in a joint news release. “You will have 12 hours to respond to the email and set your appointment. After 12 hours of no response, your spot on the wait list will roll off and you will need to sign up again.”
Those without internet access can call 830-386-2219 and leave a message for assistance.
