Guadalupe County is reporting its first COVID-19 related death.
County officials were notified that a New Braunfels resident who lives in Guadalupe County died due to the coronavirus, Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder said in a news release.
“At this time, DSHS (Department of State Health Services) has not released any information on the death, and any questions should be directed to DSHS,” Pinder said. “We don’t have a lot of information on the patient, we requested additional information from the Department of State Health Services. The patient we do know was a New Braunfels resident. We do not know if the patient was male or female. We do not know their age. We do know that they were being treated at a hospital in New Braunfels when they passed away.”
New cases of the virus have increased by 23 on Thursday, the largest one-day jump. Early in the day the county reported 17 new cases and in the second release of the day it adds six more. The new cases brings the county up to 231 total cases
Of those 178 people have recovered, 53 are active, of which 29 are probable cases.
“Multiple cases are in the same households,” Pinder said. “We continue to encourage and recommend all citizens to help stop and slow the spread of COVID-19 by following the guidelines outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services and orders issued by the Governor or local jurisdictions.”
As of Thursday, the unincorporated area of the county has 15 active cases, Seguin has 12, the portion of New Braunfels in Guadalupe County has nine, Cibolo has five, Marion has four, Schertz has three, Selma has one, SilverTree Nursing Home has one and three people are hospitalized.
Guadalupe County in partnership with Seguin ISD are hosting a mobile test collection site from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, June 22 at the Seguin ISD Administration Parking Lot, 1221 E. Kingsbury St.
Testing is by appointment only. Patients will be screened for fever and/or chills, cough (dry or productive) fatigue, body aches/muscle or joint pain, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea/vomiting/diarrhea, nasal congestion and the loss of taste and/or smell.
To register visit TXCOVIDTEST.ORG or call 512-883-2400.
