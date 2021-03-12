Seguin, Texas (78155)

Today

Cloudy and becoming windy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 80F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Showers developing late tonight with the possibility of a thunderstorm. Low 57F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.