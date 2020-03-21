Guadalupe Regional Medical Center is tightening up the restrictions on visitors and canceling nonessential planned surgeries and procedures.
Following reports that San Antonio has cases of community spread transmission of the coronavirus, the hospital adopted the same procedures as the healthcare systems there.
“This practice is in compliance with the recommendations issued by the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services and is a critically important step in limiting the spread of COVID-19,” a news release from Guadalupe Regional Medical Center stated. “Consistent with this guidance, decisions about surgery will continue to be determined by those surgeons who have direct responsibility to their patients.”
Additionally, beginning at 6 a.m. Sunday, the hospital will no longer allow visitors except under special circumstances, the release stated.
“One visitor will be allowed only for the following circumstances: childbirth, end of life, parent of pediatric patients, and goodbye visit of military personnel departing for deployment,” the release stated. “Out-patient surgery patients will need to arrange to be dropped off and picked up.”
Any visitors that are allowed into the hospital will be screened for fever, travel history and respiratory symptoms at the Central Tower entrance and the Emergency Room entrance. The Patient tower entrance is closed.
Children under 13 will not be allowed.
“GRMC knows that social and emotional support are important aspects of patient care,” the release stated. “We have a team of IT and counseling professionals working to arrange alternate methods of communication to keep our patients linked to their families.”
