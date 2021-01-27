Police continue to investigate the death of a 43-year-old man who was found in his vehicle on Saturday, officials say.
An autopsy performed at the Travis County Medical Examiners Office on Sunday has not ruled a cause of death on Sam Flores Wallace, Jr., Seguin Police Chief Terry Nichols said on Monday.
“The injuries sustained were lacerations made by a sharp instrument,” Nichols said.
Detectives continue to investigate Wallace’s death while they await toxicology results, Nichols said.
Police found Wallace in a vehicle about 3:40 p.m. Saturday in the Stagecoach Apartments parking lot after receiving a call for a possible suicide, Nichols said in a news release Sunday morning.
Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 Sheryl Sachtleben pronounced Wallace’s death and ordered an autopsy.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Seguin Police Department at 830-379-2123 or leave an anonymous tip through Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403-TIPS (8477).
Crimes Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information on Wallace’s death.
Felicia Frazar is the managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail her at felicia.frazar@seguingazette.com .
