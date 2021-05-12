Area first responders are searching for a 47-year-old man who went missing while kayaking on Lake Placid Wednesday afternoon. The search continued into the evening.
Emergency crews helped try to find the man after his kayak capsized and he went under the water without resurfacing, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Thomas Jones said.
“His kayak seemed to turn over and a witness saw him go under,” Jones said. “He hasn’t resurfaced yet.”
Helping in the search are crews from the Seguin Fire Department, McQueeney Volunteer Fire Department, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, and Texas Department of Public Safety.
A dive team from New Braunfels Fire Department joined the search around 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Officials believe the man is an experienced kayaker and swimmer, Jones said. The man was not wearing a life jacket, he said.
Emergency crews were called about 1:30 p.m. to the area where the man went into the water, the sergeant said. They began searching the lake near Zipp RV Park around the 1100 block of Reiley Road.
The area where the man went under is between the RV park and Son’s Island on the lake.
Family members waited as the crews conducted a search. A man standing and awaiting any news with the family declined comment on family members’ behalf.
