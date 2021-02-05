Guadalupe County added about 10 more deaths to its total COVID-19 count over the course of a workweek.
Following a change in procedure that sent death statistics through the roof on Monday, the number continued to climb as of Friday, according to a written statement from the Texas Department of State Health Services Public Health Region 8.
The COVID-19 situation is ever evolving, the statement read.
“Please note that case counts are subject to change at the time of forwarding,” it read.
Guadalupe County had 173 deaths attributed to COVID-19, according to the data provided. A similar release provided Monday listed the number at 163.
Region 8 reported 58 deaths on Jan. 29. The higher numbers were attributed to a change in the accounting method. DSHS Region 8 personnel began on Jan. 30 reporting COVID-19-related deaths using death certificate data where the disease is listed as the cause of death.
In addition to the fatalities listed, DSHS showed Guadalupe County had 683 active and 11,189 recoveries.
Also in the county, 3,012 cases were pending investigation, while 7,704 were confirmed and 1,329 were probable.
The county saw an increase of 93 new cases, the statement read.
