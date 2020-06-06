conflict over a woman sent one man to a hospital and likely will land another in jail, police said Saturday.
The 22-year-old victim was stabbed in the neck but is expected to live. Investigators secured an arrest warrant to pick up the suspect, Seguin Police Detective Sgt. Aaron Seidenberger said.
“We do have an arrest warrant for him but as of right now, he hasn’t been arrested,” Seidenberger said about noon Saturday. “The arrest will be for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.”
According to the arrest warrant, the victim bought his suspected assailant a beer in hopes of cooling simmering tensions between the two earlier in the night at the bar, the police sergeant said. It apparently didn’t help.
About 2:20 a.m. Saturday, bouncers at a bar in the 3500 block of North State Highway 123 in Seguin were escorting guests out of the building when an unrelated disturbance occurred in the corner of the parking lot, Seidenberger said.
Security guards watched as the suspect approached the victim from behind holding a pointy object, he said. The suspect hit the victim in the neck and then walked to a black Chevrolet truck and drove away, the sergeant said.
“(The victim) doesn’t fall down,” Seidenberger said. “(The victim) turns around kind of like he’s ready to fight. He thinks he just got punched.”
As the suspect drove away, the other man realized he wasn’t punched but stabbed, police said.
A friend drove the victim to Guadalupe Regional Medical Center for treatment, Seidenberger said.
Security at the bar captured video of the assault and Judge Sheryl Sachtleben, Guadalupe County Justice of the Peace Precinct 2, signed a warrant for the arrest of 41-year-old Raul Chavez of Seguin, Seidenberger said.
“The disturbance in the corner of the parking lot was not related to our our stabbing,” he said. “It was basically a cheap shot.”
Police continue to investigate.
