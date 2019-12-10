Country Christmas traditions are on display at the Big Red Barn this weekend.
From a colorfully lighted Heritage Village to Hilda Krueger’s Snow Village, visits with Santa, live music, children’s activities and more are offered at Country Christmas on Friday and Saturday nights at the Texas Agriculture Education and Heritage Center, 390 Cordova Rd.
“We try to incorporate entertainment, caroling and activities for kids,” said TAEHC board member Ron Heinemeyer. “Country Christmas is a time for people to reflect and kind of lay back, get out of the hustle and bustle of Christmas and take in what Christmas is really all about.”
Country Christmas began a few years after the Big Red Barn opened in 2004. It was an opportunity for the barn to fulfill its mission to educate the community about agriculture and heritage, Heinemeyer said.
“We are committed to providing education to the community in the field of agriculture,” he said.
The atmosphere of the Big Red Barn gives guests the feel of nostalgia when they visit, Operations Manager Kay Willmann said.
“We have the equipment and the barn is old. It just feels like it is the early 1900s atmosphere,” she said. “They can see heritage, they can see the old way that things were done.”
Guests will have the opportunity to meander about Heritage Village visiting the buildings, the education wing and the Pecan Museum.
This year, visitors will get a special treat, Willmann said.
“One of the things that will be different this year is we won’t be taking people to see Mrs. Hilda Krueger’s snow village in her house,” she said. “She has donated the bulk of that to us, and all of her cutouts. We have used those cutouts throughout the village and the property. The snow villages that she donated, we’ve got them set up in three different places in the barn, so you can see different examples of her stuff.”
This weekend’s event will include live demonstrations of sausage making in the smoke house; a forge demonstration in the blacksmith shop; as well as spinning, weaving, knitting and crocheting.
Area choirs will take the stage in the Zion Church on both Friday and Saturday. Performances include the New Braunfels Gemischter Chor Harmonie, Emmanuel Lutheran Choir, Faith Lutheran Choir, Cross Church Choir, and McQueeney Baptist Church. Special guests Kirk Herbold and Friends will perform in the Zion Church on Saturday and then move into the main hall for another performance after.
On Friday, The Hard Travelin’ Folk Trio — Bill Gibbons, Gill Merkle and Mark Ballard — will perform in the main hall.
The event will also feature live farm animals, hay rides, a kiddie train and open fire marshmallow roasting.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will make their grand appearance both nights from 6 to 8 p.m., posing for photos with children while getting their Christmas wish lists.
Doors open each night at 4 p.m. and concessions begin at 4:30. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for children.
For more information or a full schedule, visit texagedu.org .
