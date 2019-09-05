A young man said he did the best he could Wednesday afternoon to fight the fire outside his Seguin home but the flames became too much for him to handle and he called for help.
Firefighters arrived and did their job, said Gabriel Dominguez, the 23-year-old resident who discovered something burning on the front of his home.
“I thought I could get it myself,” Dominguez said. “I threw water on it.”
Then things escalated and he thought to call Seguin Fire Department.
“In my head I was thinking, ‘I can’t do this. I need to call someone,’” Dominguez said.
He dialed 911. No one was hurt.
Seguin firefighters got the call about 2 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a structure fire in the area of Cemetery Avenue and Williams Street, SFD Chief Dale Skinner said.
Once they got to the 700 block of Cemetery Avenue, crew members found a riding lawn mower and other debris burning in front of the home, Skinner said.
“We quickly extinguished the fire,” he said.
The house had minimal damage as firefighters contained the flames to outside the building, the chief said. A representative from the Seguin Fire Marshal’s office was on scene investigating the cause of the fire Wednesday afternoon, Skinner said.
Dominguez said he lives in the home with his grandfather and his grandfather’s friend. They were not home when the fire started.
He was watching television alone at the fire’s outset, Dominguez said.
“I heard something popping and then a fire started outside my window,” he said.
Along with the lawn mower, he noticed things like clothes, pots and pans burning on the porch of the home where he’s lived about three years, Dominguez said.
Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.