A conglomeration of law enforcement agencies appear to have tracked down one man who they believe is part of a larger crime spree, according to a news release the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office issued.
Following an investigation into a string of burglaries and thefts, police and sheriff’s deputies located a suspect they believe has preyed on residents in four different counties, according to the news statement.
“During the investigation, multiple suspects were developed and several stolen items were recovered,” the statement read. “Investigators are continuing the search for further stolen property.”
Members of the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division participated with several agencies in a the investigation of multiple “burglaries, vehicle thefts, credit card thefts, ATV, UTV and trailer thefts,” the release read. One of the cases from the 4500 block of FM 2438 resulted in the sheriff’s office issuing a reverse 9-1-1 notification alerting residents of possible crimes, according to the release.
In that case, a couple of residents called the sheriff’s office and reported coming to home to catch two people inside their home. The two suspects quickly fled the area, prompting officers to activate the reverse 9-1-1
Members of the Seguin and Luling police departments and sheriff’s offices in Guadalupe, Caldwell, Hays and Gonzales counties worked together on the investigation. They shared information that resulted in them coming up with the name of a suspect and developing several other suspects, the statement read.
Investigators located stolen items and continue to search for more stolen property, it read.
On March 6, investigators found Darwin “Trey” Heidemeyer at a Motel 6 in San Marcos and arrested him on two active warrants for burglary of a habitation and theft of property less than $2,500-two or more convictions, according to the statement.
Guadalupe County online jail records show Heidemeyer was booked March 9 on one warrant for burglary of a habitation intend other felony, two warrants for theft of property less than 2,500-two or more previous convictions, one warrant for burglary of a building, one for motion to adjudicate guilt-possession of less than 1 gram of a penalty group 1 controlled substance, one warrant for motion to adjudicate guilt-burglary of a habitation and one warrant for theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000.
Heidemeyer remained held Tuesday afternoon under more than $80,000 in total bonds, according to jail records.
Deputies believe Heidemeyer is a suspect in several other burglaries in multiple counties, and is asking the community to call if they have any information.
Anyone with information can contact the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office at 830-379-1224 or Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-433-STOP (8477) for anonymous tips.
