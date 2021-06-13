One of the men suspected in a string of robberies turned himself in to the Seguin Police Department on Sunday.
Seguin Police Chief Terry Nichols said 37-year-old Atseko Factor was taken into custody without incident.
Factor was one of two men police identified suspected of robbing in several area pharmacies, Nichols said last week. Police continue to look for the second man, identified as Andre Dupree Jack, 38.
Pharmacies in Seguin, Pleasanton and Sealy were targeted, but authorities were able to stop the one in Sealy and arrest the suspects. The men got out of jail and one of them apparently struck again, Nichols said.
“The Sealy case happened in February,” he said. “They must’ve bonded out of jail and did the May 8 robbery here.”
Authorities identified the suspects on Friday as Jack and Facror. They believe Jack robbed a Seguin pharmacy alone on May 8.
Seguin police worked with investigators at the Pleasanton and Sealy police departments to identify the men they said were involved in three armed robberies and an attempted robbery, Nichols said. Working together is how the agencies intend to eventually capture the suspects and hold everyone involved accountable, he said.
“It was just good, old-fashioned police work, agencies communicating with each other and realizing we have some similar crimes committed in our communities many miles apart,” Nichols said. “The big break came in the Sealy case when they actually got them in the attempt of the armed robbery. Once we started to put the pieces together and were able to see them without masks on, we understood who they were.”
The men are believed to have committed an armed robbery Oct. 31 at a pharmacy in Pleasanton. Next was the hold up about 9:45 a.m. Dec. 14 at the Seguin Pharmacy in the 200 block of East Court Street in Seguin, authorities said.
At the Seguin Pharmacy, police said three suspects showed a handgun while demanding drugs and money. They tied up a store employee and drove away in a dark-colored sport utility vehicle, having escaped with an undisclosed amount of prescription medication and money, police said.
“We do not have a warrant for Factor from the December case, but we feel strongly he was involved, as was a female we have yet to identify,” Nichols said.
Then came the attempted robbery on Feb. 12 in Sealy that resulted in Jack and Factor’s arrest. The pair reportedly were found in possession of a stolen handgun, zip ties and “other items that have been used in the commission of this string of violent robberies,” Nichols said.
The robbery at the 10-Minute Pharmacy at 9:45 a.m. on May 8 is when police say they believe Jack struck again, the chief said. During that crime, the suspect tied up a victim and fled the store in a white SUV with an undisclosed amount of prescription medication and money, Nichols said.
“Detectives have received tips from the community also identifying Jack as the suspect in this string of robberies,” he said.
Detectives filed two charges of aggravated robbery for the Seguin and Pleasanton crimes against Jack, whose last known address is in San Antonio, Nichols said.
Factor, whose last known address is in San Antonio or Houston, so far faces only one charge of aggravated robbery for the Pleasanton robbery, the chief said.
“This continues to be an active investigation,” Nichols said. “Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous. More arrests are anticipated as are additional charges.”
It is important to find and arrest the men to take them off the streets, he said. Only then will the community rest easier, Nichols said.
“We certainly appreciate the members of the community who have stepped forward providing tips that have helped lead to the identification of these violent felons,” he said.
Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts can call the Seguin Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit at 830-401-2360. Anonymous tips can be left through Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is offering an award of up to $2,000 for tips leading to an arrest or grand jury indictment.
