The Texas Education Agency publicly released its academic ratings this morning.
Seguin ISD earned an overall grade of C, while Navarro pulled in an A and Marion garnered a B.
Here’s how our local districts and schools faired overall:
Seguin ISD C
Ball Early Childhood Center B
Jefferson Elementary C
Koennecke Elementary B with Distinction Designations in Mathematics
McQueeney Elementary B with Distinction Designations in Post Secondary Readinesss
Rodriguez Elementary D
Patlan Elementary D
Vogel Elementary D
Weinert Elementary C
Briesemeister Middle School F
Barnes Middle School F
Mercer Blumberg Learning Center C
Seguin High School C with Distinction Designations in ELA/Reading
Navarro ISD A
Navarro Elementary A with Distinction Designations in Mathematics, Closing the Gaps
Navarro Intermediate B
Navarro Junior High School A Distinction Designations in Academic Growth, Post Secondary Readiness and Closing the Gaps
Navarro High School A with Distinction Designations in ELA/Reading, Mathematics, Closing the Gaps
Marion ISD B
Norma Krueger Elementary C
Karrer Campus C with Distinction Designations in
Marion Middle School B with Distinction Designations in Science, Social Studies, Post Secondary Readiness
Marion High School B with Distinction Designations in Mathematics, Science, Academic Growth and Post Secondary Readiness
Southwest Preparatory Seguin Elementary F
