Texas Education Agency

The Texas Education Agency publicly released its academic ratings this morning. 

Seguin ISD earned an overall grade of C, while Navarro pulled in an A and Marion garnered a B.

Here’s how our local districts and schools faired overall:

Seguin ISD C

Ball Early Childhood Center B

Jefferson Elementary C

Koennecke Elementary B with Distinction Designations in Mathematics

McQueeney Elementary B with Distinction Designations in Post Secondary Readinesss

Rodriguez Elementary D

Patlan Elementary D

Vogel Elementary D

Weinert Elementary C

Briesemeister Middle School F 

Barnes Middle School F

Mercer Blumberg Learning Center C

Seguin High School C with Distinction Designations in ELA/Reading

 

Navarro ISD A

Navarro Elementary A with Distinction Designations in Mathematics, Closing the Gaps

Navarro Intermediate B 

Navarro Junior High School A Distinction Designations in Academic Growth, Post Secondary Readiness and Closing the Gaps

Navarro High School A with Distinction Designations in ELA/Reading, Mathematics, Closing the Gaps

 

Marion ISD B

Norma Krueger Elementary C 

Karrer Campus C with Distinction Designations in

Marion Middle School B with Distinction Designations in Science, Social Studies, Post Secondary Readiness

Marion High School B with Distinction Designations in Mathematics, Science, Academic Growth and Post Secondary Readiness

 

Southwest Preparatory Seguin Elementary F

