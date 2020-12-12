Guadalupe County commissioners are asking fireworks vendors and users to avoid the use of certain pyrotechnics during the upcoming holiday season due to dry conditions.
While some precipitation fell in recent days, things have been fairly dry around the county, but not dry enough for commissioners to place a ban on flying fireworks with “sticks and fins.”
“We do not meet the threshold to ban aerial fireworks, being fire sticks and fins,” Bryce Houlton, the county’s assistant fire marshal, told the court Thursday morning at a specially-called meeting.
Lack of significant rainfall had the commissioners court members eyeing a plan to limit the sale and use of flying fireworks in order to limit grass fires and other possible destructive mishaps related to the pyrotechnics. Commissioners discussed the measure at a prior meeting, but needed more direction as to what they legally could do and at what threshold of the Keetch-Byram Drought Index — the instrument used to determine drought conditions — they could do it.
On Thursday, Houlton told them the cutoff to enact the measure was 575 KBDI, but at the time, Guadalupe County’s KBDI was 556.
Regardless of the index count, areas of the county were having grass fires, practically on a daily basis, he said. The county decided to ask fireworks stand operators to voluntarily not sell fire sticks and fins, he said.
Knowing there’s no way to enforce a prohibition, Guadalupe County Judge Kyle Kutscher asked for compliance.
“Historically, some would comply and others would sell what they’d like to sell,” he said.
“We just want to warn everybody that the area is really dry.”
Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com .
