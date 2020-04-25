Cases of the coronavirus in Guadalupe County continues to rise as does the number of recoveries.
The daily confirmation of new cases remains relatively low as officials announced 11 more positive tests this week — two on Monday, four on Tuesday, one on Wednesday, one Thursday and three on Friday, according to the daily releases by Guadalupe County.
Two of the patients this week required hospitalization, putting three area residents in local hospitals — one in Guadalupe County, two outside the county.
Guadalupe County has also seen an increase in patient recoveries. Since Monday, 46 people have recovered from the illness.
As of Friday evening, the Texas Department of State Health Services showed they’d received results for 315 tests since April 13.
A bulk of the cases remain in the western end of the county with 19 in Cibolo, 14 in Schertz, 10 in New Braunfels, eight in Seguin, six in Selma, eight in the unincorporated are of the county and three in hospitals.
Felicia Frazar is the managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail her at felicia.frazar@seguingazette.com .
