Guadalupe County has one more recovery and one more new case of COVID-19, officials said.
In the evening release, county officials said the newest is at home in self-quarantine since they were tested.
The new case brings Guadalupe County up to 51 total cases. Of that there are 28 recoveries, 23 active cases and two hospitalizations.
As of Tuesday evening, Cibolo had 18 cases, the portion of Schertz in Guadalupe County eight, the portion of New Braunfels in Guadalupe County seven, Seguin six, the portion of Selma in Guadalupe County one, eight live in the unincorporated county and one location pending. Two residents are hospitalized in facilities outside of Guadalupe County.
