An overturned truck had officers and clean up crews saying “Holy Guacamole!” early Tuesday morning.
A three-vehicle accident ended with a truck full of avocados spilling out onto Interstate 10, shutting down the highway for about 12 hours.
The wreck was reported just after midnight near the mile marker 599, Cibolo public information officer Matthew Schima said.
“Just after midnight, an avocado truck was struck by an 18 wheeler and a passenger van, which caused it to turn over and spill out onto the roadway,” he said.
Two people were injured and transported to a nearby hospital, Schima said.
The box truck carrying the avocados was fully loaded, however the officer was unsure of how much that meant. The other semi was hauling fuel. Neither that truck or trailer overturned.
“They were able to transfer the cargo from there” Schima said.
It took crews about 12 hours to clean up the roadway, Schima said.
“TxDOT has been out there cleaning the roadway, just to make sure it is safe because it was pretty slippery with all of that stuff out there,” he said. “The two 18-wheelers were towed from the scene and the passenger van continued on its way.”
The cause of the accident is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.