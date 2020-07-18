A fight between friends on Thursday night ended after one woman allegedly stabbed another in the back with scissors inside a Seguin home, police said.
Investigators didn’t know Friday what prompted the argument that led to the physical altercation but one witness told them the women are no strangers to confrontations.
The injured woman was in stable condition at an area hospital early Friday morning, Seguin Police Detective Sgt. Aaron Seidenberger said.
Officers arrested the other woman — 28-year-old Mariah Cooper of Kingsbury, who police said admitted to the stabbing — and took her to the Guadalupe County Jail on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, less than one gram, Seidenberger said.
“It was the intersection of Milam and Live Oak where they found her,” he said. “They noticed she had a red substance on her that looked like blood from a distance.”
A witness and Cooper told police that Cooper and a 39-year-old Seguin woman argued inside a bedroom at the witness’ home in the 400 block of East Live Oak, Seidenberger said.
“They had been arguing all day and it’s not uncommon for them,” he said the man told investigators.
The women’s argument got physical. The 39-year-old woman then got on top of Cooper and had her hands around the younger woman’s throat, Seidenberger said.
Cooper told officers she feared for her life and reached around for something, the police lieutenant said. Her hand landed on what investigators believe was a pair of scissors, which she plunged into the other woman’s back, Seidenberger said.
“She’s claiming self defense, that she was being strangled,” he said. “She reached on the ground and found a metal object and stabbed her.”
Cooper left the home before police arrived but was stopped walking a short distance away, Seidenberger said. Officers found that she had methamphetamine and arrested her for that, he said.
A Seguin Fire Department ambulance drove the injured woman to Seton Hays Medical center, Seidenberger said.
Cooper remained held Friday under $5,000 bond, according to online jail records.
Police continue to investigate and additional charges could be pending.
