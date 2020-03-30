The number of COVID-19 cases in Guadalupe County has risen to 15 as of Monday evening.
The Guadalupe County Office of Emergency Management announced the county has two more confirmed cases of coronavirus in a press release.
Like the other 13 previous cases, the individuals are at home under self-quarantine.
As of Monday, there are four confirmed cases in the Cibolo city limits, three in Schertz city limits, one in Seguin city limits, one in New Braunfels city limits — the portion that is in Guadalupe County — five in the unincorporated area of the county and one location pending.
No other information is available at this time.
