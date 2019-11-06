A family was displaced when a fire erupted in their home Wednesday morning.
Firefighters from several area departments responded to a call just after 7:30 a.m. in the 7000 block of State Highway 123 just north of Geronimo.
Guadalupe County Fire Marshal Patrick Pinder said initially, the fire was reported as multiple buildings. However, when crews arrived, they found the family’s home fully engulfed in flames.
“The fire was reported by a passing motorist, who assisted in removing the occupants of the home and made sure everyone was safe,” he said. “The home was occupied by three people — two adult females and one adult male. No injuries were reported.”
Through preliminary investigation, Pinder said the fire appeared to have started in a bedroom and appears electrical in nature. An exact cause has not yet been determined and is under investigation.
The home suffered extensive fire, smoke and heat damage throughout, Pinder said.
The Red Cross was called to assist the family.
