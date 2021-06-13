SAN ANTONIO – A federal judge recently sentenced 48-year-old San Antonio woman to more than four years in federal prison for stealing more than $470,000 from the company she managed.
In addition to the prison term, Chief U.S. District Court Judge Orlando Garcia on Thursday ordered Deanna Bates Wehde to pay more than $471,000 in restitution and be placed on supervised release for three years after completing her 49-month prison term, according to a news statement released from the United States Dpartment of Justice’s US Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Texas.
“Today’s prison sentence reflects the seriousness of the defendant’s breach of her employer’s trust and she is now being held accountable for her crime,” U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff said. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office, working with our law enforcement partners, will continue to identify, investigate and prosecute those who take advantage of their employment positions to steal from and do harm to businesses.”
On July 30, Wehde pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft, the statement read. By pleading guilty, she admitted that while employed by StoneCare of Texas between May 2016 and September 2018, she defrauded the company by using company credit cards issued in the names of former employees for business-related travel to make unauthorized purchases and cash withdrawals for her own personal use and benefit, the statement read.
“Small businesses play an important part in maintaining and stimulating economic growth in our community,” said Christopher Combs, special agent in charge of the FBI San Antonio division. “FBI San Antonio is committed to protecting businesses from theft and fraud schemes which threaten their stability and the health of our local economies.”
The FBI investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney William R. Harris prosecuted it on behalf of the government.
