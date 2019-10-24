Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority’s board directors adopted an ordinance Wednesday outlining the prohibited and restricted areas of three Guadalupe Valley Lakes.
The measure came after one of three experts tasked with evaluating the “unsafe zones” in the lakes system stood behind the report the three-man panel released earlier this week as he updated the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority board of directors on the document.
Samuel Vaugh, an engineer GBRA designated as its chosen expert on the independent panel, went over information written in the report he, Gregory Wine and W. Nim Kidd released on Monday identifying places where certain water activities should be prohibited on Lake McQueeney, Meadow Lake and Lake Placid.
The trio worked well together and came to an amicable consensus on areas people should avoid along the lakes, Vaugh said.
“There were no raised voices, no slammed fists,” he said of the working relationship. “It was a concerted effort between the members.”
The two engineers and emergency management expert — Kidd — came together after citizens filed a pair of lawsuits against GBRA and its officials to stop them from draining the four remaining lakes in the Guadalupe Valley lakes system. Parties in the lawsuit settled on an agreement to stop the drain, which GBRA personnel have said was necessary for safety issues.
They agreed plaintiffs in the suit would choose an expert to evaluate the safety of the lakes, GBRA would do the same and the two chosen experts would select a third, impartial expert. They agreed to allow the experts 30 days to file a report and prohibit all access to the lakes until such a report was filed.
The report released Monday opened all parts of three lakes not designated as either prohibited unsafe zones or restricted unsafe zones, Vaugh said.
No water activities are allowed in prohibited unsafe zones and boating activities but not things like swimming or wading are allowed in restricted unsafe zones, he said. Anyone boating in the restricted zones must wear a properly fitting life jacket, Vaugh said.
“There are portions of each lake that are open,” he said.
One portion is an area around Son’s Island, just downstream of a restricted zone.
Wendy Salazar lives in an area of about 10 homes in the restricted zone just upstream of Son’s Island. She had questions Wednesday for GBRA’s board and the experts who created the report.
She lives a stone’s throw away from an area open for lake activities but can’t get in the water at her lakefront property and wanted to know why, Salazar said. She understands that the areas closer to dams are more susceptible to dangers created if another of the structures fails, but couldn’t understand how waters behind her home were off limits but not those at Son’s Island, considering the proximity.
“We are upstream but it’s a negligible amount,” Salazar said. “We’re not asking to change or do anything unsafe. We’re asking to say ‘Let’s look at these 10 houses that have been there since the ’40s.’”
Vaugh said it is up to leadership at the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority to implement his panel’s recommendations.
GBRA’s board of directors voted 9-0 Wednesday to repeal an earlier ordinance restricting all access to the three lakes named in the experts’ report. They replaced it with a newer ordinance that includes the experts’ recommended prohibitions and restrictions, GBRA General Manager/CEO Kevin Patteson said.
Enforcement of the ordinance will not begin immediately, though, GBRA Communications Manager Patty Gonzales said.
“GBRA will be conferring with the Guadalupe County attorney, and if he has no changes, we will publish the ordinance and it will take effect two weeks later,” she said.
In the meantime, the river authority will be in the process of acquiring more warning signs and buoys to alert visitors to the lakes of the unsafe zones, Patteson said. Acquisition and installation of those safety features could take up to 45 days, he said.
Safety has been at issue since a spill gate failed in 2016 at Lake Wood emptying that lake of its water. Safety concerns ramped up in May when a gate failed and caused dewatering at Lake Dunlap.
The dams that create the lakes all were built about the same time, nearly 90 years ago. The infrastructure has outlived its usefulness and needs to be replaced, GBRA officials have said.
Failure on each dam is imminent, they have said. People involved in recreational activities on the lakes could be endangered when the gates fail, which led Patteson earlier this year to call for dewatering of the authority’s remaining lakes.
Safety remains a concern, he said Wednesday.
“No area of water is 100% safe,” Patteson said. “So am I concerned about safety? Absolutely.”
