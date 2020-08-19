State officials reported four new COVID-19 deaths to Guadalupe County officials and added three new fatalities on a state agency’s website.
Patrick Pinder, Guadalupe County Emergency Management coordinator, said Monday evening in a written statement updating the county’s coronavirus pandemic situation that state officials reported three deaths from Friday to Monday. The next day, his update stated that four new reported deaths had been confirmed to him by Texas Department of State Health Services officials.
Pinder receives confirmation of infections and deaths from the DSHS, which listed on its webpage Monday 56 deaths in Guadalupe County, he said. On Tuesday, Pinder reported that 59 county deaths were listed on the DSHS webpage.
“Since the start of COVID-19, there have been 40 deaths reported to Guadalupe County Emergency management by DSHS,” Pinder wrote Tuesday before reiterating that a lag in reporting could be the cause of the discrepancy and his office expects the number of fatalities to increase from its current mark.
Authorities received fewer than 30 positive test results for COVID-19 among Guadalupe County residents between Friday and Monday. During the same time, the county received confirmation of three additional deaths attributed to the disease, Pinder said.
He said 29 cases had been added to the list of active patients on Monday. On Tuesday, an additional 39 cases had been listed as active.
“These are confirmed positive or probable cases,” Pinder wrote. “Guadalupe County has 162 probable cases which are not included in this (list).”
In the county, 1,805 patients have recovered from COVID-19. The number of recoveries rose from 1,756 reported Friday.
Guadalupe Regional Medical Center reported 34 county residents had died at the facility since the beginning of the pandemic. As of Tuesday, GRMC was treating nine patients for coronavirus-related symptoms.
On Friday, the hospital reported the same number of patients, and officials have said that not all of those at GRMC are Guadalupe County residents.
According to Tuesday’s statement, there were 68 cases of COVID-19 in Seguin, 68 in the unincorporated area of the county, 66 in Cibolo, 57 in Schertz, 20 in the New Braunfels portion of the county, six in Selma and two in Marion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.