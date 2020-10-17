A man remained hospitalized after at least one Seguin police officer shot him Friday night in the city.
Seguin Police Assistant Chief Rusty Suarez said police fired at the 30-year-old man after he reportedly pointed a gun at officers.
The two officers involved in the shooting have been placed on leave following the shooting pending an investigation by the Texas Rangers, Suarez said
Officers responded to a disturbance call involving multiple people and a reported shot fired at a home about 11:40 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Nagel Street, Suarez said.
“Upon arrival, two Seguin police officers encountered a male subject standing inside the doorway of a residence holding a handgun,” he said in a news release. “The suspect was ordered multiple times to put the weapon down and he eventually complied.”
Before officers could get the weapon from the man, Suarez said the 30-year-old picked it up and pointed it at officers.
“Two Seguin officers fired and struck the suspect at least once,” he said.
Seguin EMS transported the man by ambulance to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle with non-life threatening injuries, the release read. Charges are pending against the man, whose identity police have not yet released. No other injuries were reported.
Of the two officers involved, one has been with the department five years and the other one year, Suarez said.
“This is an ongoing investigation being conducted by the Seguin Police Department in coordination with the Texas Rangers,” he said. “Additional details will be provided as they become available.
