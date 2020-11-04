A trio of Marion Aldermen are retaining their seats.
Richard White, Abigaile Maberry and Christopher McClain will continue to represent the residents of Marion.
The specially called November election replaced the municipal election that was scheduled in May, but postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Running to keep their seats, White, Maberry and McClain tossed their names into the ring along with Alderman David Bauch. The three were vying for three at-large city alderman positions, while Felix Arambula ran uncontested for the unexpired term.
In the unofficial finals, White pulled in the most votes with 181 combined, while Maberry had 161, McCLain had 144 and Bauch had 140.
Early voting had White leading the way with 141 votes, followed by Maberry with 125, while McClain and Bauch were neck-and-neck with 118 and 119.
Maberry said she was honored that the residents selected her to continue in her role on the council.
“I would like to say thank you to the residents for support,” she said. “I promise to continue to work for our city and our citizens. I will always be willing to answer any questions, or try to address any concerns that anyone has. I promise to continue to be a voice for all of our residents.”
Maberry was appointed to fill an unexpired term in October 2019.
Neither McClain nor White responded to phone calls for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.